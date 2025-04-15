Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 62.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 955,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617,099 shares during the quarter. Snowflake accounts for approximately 1.8% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $147,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 133,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,646,000 after acquiring an additional 29,442 shares in the last quarter. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $3,084,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 243,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNOW. BTIG Research raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.51.

In other Snowflake news, Director Frank Slootman sold 127,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $22,427,283.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,281 shares in the company, valued at $34,418,276.25. This represents a 39.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.25, for a total transaction of $52,087.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,408,968.75. This represents a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 491,589 shares of company stock valued at $82,405,796. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW opened at $144.34 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $107.13 and a one year high of $194.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

