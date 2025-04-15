Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $34.22 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,791 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $34,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Autodesk from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $360.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.91.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $655,395.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,671.87. The trade was a 44.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Cahill acquired 2,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $267.10 per share, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,200. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $260.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.30. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.32 and a 52-week high of $326.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.