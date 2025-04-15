XTX Topco Ltd Invests $1.38 Million in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 618.2% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,705,827.65. This trade represents a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:SYK opened at $353.45 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $314.93 and a twelve month high of $406.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $374.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus set a $450.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.05.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

