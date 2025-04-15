SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Issues Earnings Results

SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 14.10 ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. SpaceandPeople had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 5.04%.
SpaceandPeople Price Performance
Shares of SAL opened at GBX 90 ($1.19) on Tuesday. SpaceandPeople has a fifty-two week low of GBX 75 ($0.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 115 ($1.52). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 98.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 91.17. The stock has a market cap of £1.76 million, a PE ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.53.
SpaceandPeople Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SpaceandPeople
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 2 Healthcare Recession-Resistant Stocks Unaffected by Tariffs
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Why This Beaten-Down Oil Stock Could Skyrocket 51% in 2025
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
Receive News & Ratings for SpaceandPeople Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpaceandPeople and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.