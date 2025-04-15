SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Issues Earnings Results

SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 14.10 ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. SpaceandPeople had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 5.04%.

Shares of SAL opened at GBX 90 ($1.19) on Tuesday. SpaceandPeople has a fifty-two week low of GBX 75 ($0.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 115 ($1.52). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 98.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 91.17. The stock has a market cap of £1.76 million, a PE ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.53.

SpaceandPeople plc markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers, retail parks, railway stations, and other venues in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers promotional space, as well as on-mall and short-term retail space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centres, retail parks, travel hubs, and train stations.

