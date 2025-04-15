Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,376 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $16,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FND. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,792,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,319,000 after purchasing an additional 133,766 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,617,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,865,000 after buying an additional 223,332 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,464,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,037,000 after buying an additional 926,208 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth about $128,797,000. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth about $97,552,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

NYSE FND opened at $73.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.86. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $126.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Floor & Decor

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

