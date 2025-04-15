Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Posts Earnings Results

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 100.52% and a negative return on equity of 90.19%.
Biomerica Trading Up 3.4 %
NASDAQ:BMRA opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47. Biomerica has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $1.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.37.
About Biomerica
