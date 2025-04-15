Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Posts Earnings Results

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 100.52% and a negative return on equity of 90.19%.

Biomerica Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:BMRA opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47. Biomerica has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $1.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.37.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.

