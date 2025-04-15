Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Price Performance

Shares of JCTC opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.36. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 million, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 0.11.

Insider Transactions at Jewett-Cameron Trading

In other news, major shareholder Community Foundation Oregon sold 9,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $43,170.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 995,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,499,208. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,840 shares of company stock valued at $94,414. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. is a supplier of `Value-added` building materials to major home improvement center chains in the western United States. The Company concentrates on the residential repair and remodeling segment of the building materials industry.

