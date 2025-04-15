OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th.

OFS Credit has increased its dividend by an average of 89.4% per year over the last three years.

OFS Credit Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of OCCIN stock opened at $23.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.82 and its 200 day moving average is $23.81. OFS Credit has a 1-year low of $22.81 and a 1-year high of $24.29.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

