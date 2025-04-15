Vameon Self Reported Market Cap Hits $12.39 Million (VON)

Vameon (VON) traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. Vameon has a total market capitalization of $12.39 million and approximately $4.88 million worth of Vameon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vameon token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Vameon has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Vameon

Vameon’s launch date was December 24th, 2024. Vameon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,009,168,673 tokens. Vameon’s official Twitter account is @vameon69. Vameon’s official website is vameon.com.

Buying and Selling Vameon

According to CryptoCompare, “Vameon (VON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Vameon has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 244,074,829,897.83930414 in circulation. The last known price of Vameon is 0.0000734 USD and is up 69.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $4,187,819.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vameon.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vameon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vameon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vameon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

