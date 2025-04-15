Swire Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SWPFF) Short Interest Update

Swire Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SWPFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 446,900 shares, an increase of 893.1% from the March 15th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 70.9 days.
Swire Properties Price Performance
Swire Properties stock opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03. Swire Properties has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $2.21.
About Swire Properties
