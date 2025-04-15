What is Leerink Partnrs’ Forecast for AVDL Q2 Earnings?

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Sunday, April 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Avadel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.94 million, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.52. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $19.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average is $10.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 7,544 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Two Seas Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 4,296,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Avadel Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Linda Palczuk purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $39,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 67,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,447. This trade represents a 7.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

