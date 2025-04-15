Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, an increase of 1,478.5% from the March 15th total of 121,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 11.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNSE shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Sensei Biotherapeutics stock opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.21. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.48.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). On average, analysts forecast that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Free Report) by 351.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,977 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.25% of Sensei Biotherapeutics worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. The company's Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to generate highly selective therapeutics that disable immunosuppressive signals or activate immunostimulatory signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment.

