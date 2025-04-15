Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 1,566.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Nordea Equity Research cut Orion Oyj to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Orion Oyj alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Orion Oyj

Orion Oyj Stock Up 0.9 %

ORINY opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. Orion Oyj has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $31.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average of $25.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.15.

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Orion Oyj had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 39.49%. The company had revenue of $463.41 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Orion Oyj will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Orion Oyj Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.4478 per share. This is a positive change from Orion Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. Orion Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

About Orion Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company provides prescription drugs and self-care products, which includes Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; Precedex, Dexdor, and Precedex for human use; Burana for inflammatory pain; Divina series for menopausal symptoms; Trexan for rheumatoid arthritis and cancer; Stalevo, Entacapone, and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson’s disease; Biosimilars for rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel diseases; and Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure, as well as Fareston for breast cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.