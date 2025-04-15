Cormark Has Optimistic Outlook of TSE:TXG FY2025 Earnings

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 14th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $3.66 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.63. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TXG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. CIBC raised shares of Torex Gold Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$42.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Torex Gold Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.08.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TXG stock opened at C$43.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.34. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$18.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Torex Gold Resources

In other Torex Gold Resources news, Director Caroline Donally bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$27.91 per share, with a total value of C$27,908.00. Also, Senior Officer Faysal Abhem Rodriguez Valenzuela sold 5,623 shares of Torex Gold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.97, for a total transaction of C$162,898.31. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Torex Gold Resources

(Get Free Report)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.