Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $30,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 56 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TYL. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 target price (up previously from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $615.00 price target (down from $670.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.00.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $572.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $589.22 and a 200 day moving average of $595.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.45, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.84. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $397.80 and a fifty-two week high of $661.31.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.59, for a total transaction of $4,022,981.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,772,561.06. This represents a 7.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,550 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.58, for a total transaction of $951,049.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,606,073.08. This represents a 9.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,064 shares of company stock valued at $8,688,030. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Further Reading

