Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Inspired Entertainment accounts for approximately 1.1% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Inspired Entertainment were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 583,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 54,395 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 405,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 286,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 40,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INSE opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.79 million, a P/E ratio of -723.28 and a beta of 1.27. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $11.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.36.

Inspired Entertainment ( NASDAQ:INSE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.13). Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.19 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. New Street Research set a $21.00 price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Friday, March 14th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial set a $19.00 price objective on Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

