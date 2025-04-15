Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Stake Lessened by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 135,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Limoneira comprises approximately 1.7% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Limoneira were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Limoneira by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Limoneira by 14.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMNR opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $291.07 million, a P/E ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 0.38. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $29.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

Limoneira announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMNR shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Limoneira from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Limoneira to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes.

