Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 167.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 14,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,276,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.50 to $28.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th.

Shares of VPG stock opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.22. The stock has a market cap of $271.24 million, a P/E ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 3.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

