Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 11,500 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 534.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,722,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after purchasing an additional 47,418 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 500,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 153,415 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,565,000. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. bought a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,733,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mitek Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MITK opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.71 million, a PE ratio of 87.11 and a beta of 1.15. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $16.24.

Insider Transactions at Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.07). Mitek Systems had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Mitek Systems news, CEO Edward H. West acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $506,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,550. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MITK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on Mitek Systems from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

Mitek Systems Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

