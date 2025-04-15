Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is CacheTech Inc.’s Largest Position

CacheTech Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 210.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,974,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,014,968 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 12.9% of CacheTech Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. CacheTech Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $68,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 234.7% during the 4th quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 16,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 11,699 shares in the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 276,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 183,797 shares during the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 21,416 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 191.3% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 21,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 205.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,168,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,696,000 after buying an additional 6,841,546 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $24.31. The stock has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.10.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0668 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

