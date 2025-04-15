Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Value Line were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Value Line in the 4th quarter worth $311,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Value Line by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Value Line by 340.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Value Line alerts:

Value Line Price Performance

NASDAQ VALU opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. Value Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.94 and a 1 year high of $57.68. The company has a market capitalization of $386.44 million, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.63 and a 200 day moving average of $45.67.

Value Line Dividend Announcement

Value Line ( NASDAQ:VALU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 62.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Value Line’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Value Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Get Our Latest Report on Value Line

Value Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.