Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR) Position Trimmed by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Distribution Solutions Group comprises 2.7% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Distribution Solutions Group were worth $5,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DSGR. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Distribution Solutions Group by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Distribution Solutions Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 569,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,581,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Distribution Solutions Group stock opened at $27.13 on Tuesday. Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.84 and a 200 day moving average of $34.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 678.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Distribution Solutions Group Profile

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.

