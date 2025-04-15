Rossby Financial LCC Buys New Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,231,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,279,000 after buying an additional 285,115 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 58,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 23.6% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 55,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 10,568 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $112.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.28 and a 1-year high of $114.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.96.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.89%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.