Rossby Financial LCC Purchases New Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FI. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 123,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,254,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 1,469.7% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,025,000 after acquiring an additional 52,247 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. This represents a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on FI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Sunday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Fiserv from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.35.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FI

Fiserv Stock Up 2.1 %

FI opened at $212.44 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.94 and its 200 day moving average is $210.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.