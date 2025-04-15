NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,341 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% during the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $204,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,504.08. This trade represents a 10.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXPI stock opened at $170.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $148.09 and a 1 year high of $296.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 41.62%.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $257.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.50.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

