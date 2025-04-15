Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,504 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $5,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in Nutrien by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 20,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Nutrien to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $52.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.27. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $60.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.16.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.12%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Featured Stories

