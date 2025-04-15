Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Makes New $241,000 Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 222,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,032,000 after buying an additional 10,983 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 14,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE TSM opened at $155.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.15 and a 200-day moving average of $190.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $125.78 and a 1-year high of $226.40. The firm has a market cap of $807.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.6855 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 30.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

