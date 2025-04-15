Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 513,415 Shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,623,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513,415 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.16% of Tredegar worth $43,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 133,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 26,757 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Tredegar by 161.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Tredegar by 216.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tredegar by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Tredegar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Tredegar stock opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. Tredegar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.22. The company has a market cap of $251.97 million, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.61.

Tredegar ( NYSE:TG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Tredegar had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $154.05 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tredegar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

Tredegar Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and alloyed aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

