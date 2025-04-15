Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $51.83 Million Stock Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,152 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,285 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $51,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 1,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 32,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,315,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 50,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter worth $5,967,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cavco Industries stock opened at $475.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $513.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $480.06. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $331.08 and a 12-month high of $544.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $2.01. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.17%. On average, analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Greenblatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.88, for a total transaction of $2,115,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,084,459.68. This trade represents a 20.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Blount sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.70, for a total transaction of $353,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,741.20. This trade represents a 20.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,644 shares of company stock worth $4,494,608. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CVCO shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $550.00 price target (up previously from $480.00) on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

