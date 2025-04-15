Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%.

Universal Insurance has a dividend payout ratio of 21.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Universal Insurance to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Universal Insurance Price Performance

NYSE UVE opened at $22.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $636.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.93. Universal Insurance has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $24.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $384.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.91 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Universal Insurance

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $441,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 990,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,863,616. The trade was a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.