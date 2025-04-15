Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 401,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America were worth $35,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ODC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 81.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,834,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ODC opened at $43.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.05. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a one year low of $29.47 and a one year high of $49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $630.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.55.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Announces Dividend

Oil-Dri Co. of America ( NYSE:ODC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $116.91 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oil-Dri Co. of America

In related news, Director Amy Ryan sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $87,738.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,942. This represents a 35.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher B. Lamson sold 3,154 shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $134,833.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,529. This represents a 4.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. It operates through the Business to Business Products Group and Retail and Wholesale Products Group segments.

