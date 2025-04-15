Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 1,700 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 473,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Tennant were worth $38,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNC. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tennant by 668.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tennant during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Tennant by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tennant during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TNC opened at $71.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Tennant has a 52-week low of $67.80 and a 52-week high of $119.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.25.

Tennant Dividend Announcement

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. Tennant had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $328.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Tennant will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Tennant’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

Tennant declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase 2,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TNC. StockNews.com lowered Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Tennant in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company.

Insider Transactions at Tennant

In other news, SVP Barb Balinski sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total value of $148,383.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,262.18. This represents a 12.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 7,053 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $617,701.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,936.60. This trade represents a 21.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

Further Reading

