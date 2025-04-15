London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Increases Dividend to GBX 89 Per Share

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 89 ($1.17) per share on Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This is a 117.1% increase from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $41.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LSEG stock opened at £112.45 ($148.27) on Tuesday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of GBX 8,648.31 ($114.03) and a 12 month high of £121.85 ($160.67). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is £113.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is £111.67. The firm has a market cap of £59.53 billion, a PE ratio of 88.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.39.

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 363.50 ($4.79) EPS for the quarter. London Stock Exchange Group had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 2.92%. Equities research analysts expect that London Stock Exchange Group will post 405.5009823 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Schwimmer sold 13,843 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of £104.44 ($137.71), for a total transaction of £1,445,762.92 ($1,906,332.96). Also, insider Michel-Alain Proch sold 9,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of £111.36 ($146.84), for a total value of £1,022,618.88 ($1,348,389.87). Insiders have sold 27,603 shares of company stock worth $297,844,268 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from £116 ($152.95) to £125 ($164.82) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

LSEG is a leading global financial markets infrastructure and data provider that operates connected businesses to serve customers across the entire financial markets value chain.

With capabilities in data, indices and analytics, capital formation, trade execution, clearing and risk management, we operate at the heart of the world’s financial ecosystem and enable the sustainable growth and stability of our customers and their communities.

Together, our five business divisions – Data and Analytics, FTSE Russell, Risk Intelligence, Capital Markets and Post Trade – offer customers seamless access to global financial markets, across the trading lifecycle.

LSEG is headquartered in London and has a major presence throughout Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific and emerging markets.

