First Busey Co. (BUSE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 17th

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th.

First Busey has raised its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years. First Busey has a dividend payout ratio of 35.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Busey to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.5%.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey Stock Down 0.1 %

BUSE opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average of $24.08. First Busey has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. First Busey had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 8.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Busey will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BUSE has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of First Busey in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of First Busey in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of First Busey in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First Busey from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on First Busey

Insider Buying and Selling at First Busey

In related news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 1,700 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $36,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 482,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,462,503.10. This trade represents a 0.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey

(Get Free Report)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.