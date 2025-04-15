Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,253,288 First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,253,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,000. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises approximately 16.2% of Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 29.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 989,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,912,000 after purchasing an additional 224,647 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 186,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 23,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FPE opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.80. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $18.23.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

