Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $326,000 Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,516,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,897,000 after buying an additional 23,971,471 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $173,884,000. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6,968.8% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,979,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,124 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,694,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,758 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,557,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,326,000 after purchasing an additional 987,602 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.50. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

