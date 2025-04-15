United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,455,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,402 shares during the quarter. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $116,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SHM opened at $47.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.60 and its 200 day moving average is $47.65. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $48.20.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.