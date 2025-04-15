United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Sells 8,913 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 522,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $214,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,232,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Argentarii LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $710,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $362.58 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $429.11. The company has a market capitalization of $359.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $387.51 and its 200-day moving average is $399.98.

Vanguard Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.