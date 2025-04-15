Emergence GP Partners LLC Invests $11.98 Million in ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN)

Emergence GP Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 116,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,984,000. ServiceTitan comprises about 4.4% of Emergence GP Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceTitan

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 5,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $520,007.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,302 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,434.30. This trade represents a 5.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Sherry sold 10,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $963,063.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,799,961.85. The trade was a 3.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTAN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceTitan from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceTitan from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. William Blair started coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ServiceTitan from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Baird R W raised ServiceTitan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.77.

ServiceTitan Trading Up 4.4 %

TTAN stock opened at $105.37 on Tuesday. ServiceTitan Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $112.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.87.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceTitan Profile

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

