Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSR. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $677,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

PSR opened at $87.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.15. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $79.67 and a one year high of $100.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.04 million, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

