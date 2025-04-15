JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisors LLC

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,408 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.8% of United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $90,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Barclays increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $264.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $234.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $179.20 and a 1 year high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $248.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.43.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.03, for a total value of $1,055,312.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,400,164.91. The trade was a 7.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. The trade was a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,848 shares of company stock valued at $19,987,908 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

