SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys New Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on KMI shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 807,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,219,995. This represents a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $2,011,035.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,148.65. The trade was a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,461 shares of company stock worth $3,506,116 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.61 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.84.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.29%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

