Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 31.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 165,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,898,000 after purchasing an additional 28,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,514,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,325,000 after purchasing an additional 264,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WPC shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

WPC stock opened at $59.83 on Tuesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $66.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 170.33%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

