Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 2,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 72 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Pool in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pool from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $344.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.33.

Insider Transactions at Pool

In other Pool news, SVP Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $385,245.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,105. This trade represents a 11.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total value of $3,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,651,642. The trade was a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pool Price Performance

POOL stock opened at $311.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $330.23 and a 200-day moving average of $348.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $284.28 and a 12 month high of $395.60.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The firm had revenue of $987.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

