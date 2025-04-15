Sterling Capital Management LLC Buys 5,507 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLPI shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.11.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of GLPI opened at $48.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.44. The company has a quick ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.72. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $52.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $389.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 105.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,903 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $98,936.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,083.02. This trade represents a 4.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $254,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,173,098.17. This represents a 3.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,933 shares of company stock worth $2,533,487 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Free Report)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.