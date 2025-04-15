Orchid (OXT) Reaches Market Cap of $63.28 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $63.28 million and $8.41 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orchid has traded up 11% against the US dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0646 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00003465 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00026272 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00005521 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00002611 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.82799019 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06500208 USD and is down -0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 164 active market(s) with $7,713,078.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.