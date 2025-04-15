Fetch.ai Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.13 Billion (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 15th. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $1.13 billion and $90.79 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000554 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00023219 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00005747 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00004850 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,714,493,897 coins and its circulating supply is 2,392,482,491 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

