Medicus Pharma (CVE:MDC) Upgraded by D Boral Capital to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Medicus Pharma (CVE:MDC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by D Boral Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Medicus Pharma Price Performance
