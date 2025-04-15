Seaport Res Ptn Issues Negative Forecast for GTLS Earnings

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chart Industries in a report issued on Monday, April 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.85. The consensus estimate for Chart Industries’ current full-year earnings is $9.02 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.15 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.91 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.47 EPS.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Chart Industries from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $138.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.42.

GTLS opened at $126.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $101.60 and a 12-month high of $220.03.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.54). Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Chart Industries news, VP Gerald F. Vinci bought 175 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $147.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,880.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,247.75. This represents a 58.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko purchased 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $150.35 per share, for a total transaction of $52,622.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,698,083.10. The trade was a 0.25 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,109 shares of company stock valued at $160,845. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 993,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,318,000 after buying an additional 19,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the third quarter worth $251,000.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

