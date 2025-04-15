Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PALAF. UBS Group downgraded shares of Paladin Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Paladin Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Get Paladin Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Paladin Energy

Paladin Energy Stock Up 3.3 %

About Paladin Energy

PALAF stock opened at $3.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Paladin Energy has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.25.

(Get Free Report)

Paladin Energy Ltd develops, explores for, owns, and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paladin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paladin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.